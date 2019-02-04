Wagenbrenner Development's Grandview Crossing project at Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road is expected to include a mix of commercial, office, hotel and residential uses.

But perhaps more exciting for future residents of the development -- and Grandview Heights families, too -- a YMCA facility could rise among the apartments and shops as well.

However, Tri-Village residents shouldn't plan on getting their YMCA membership card any time soon.

"We're still in the very early stages of the discussion," said Brian Kridler, former vice president of strategy and innovation for the YMCA of Central Ohio. Kridler now serves as a consultant for the YMCA.

"There's a long way to go and a lot of things to figure out before we could actually move ahead with a plan to build a facility," he said, emphasizing that a new facility is far from a certainty.

A Y facility would be "a tremendous amenity" not only for people who would move into Grandview Crossing's residential developments but (also) for those living in the surrounding communities, said Steve Simonetti, Wagenbrenner's director of development.

The Y would be a selling point for Grandview Crossing, giving residents a first-class health, wellness and recreational facility within walking distance, he said.

"We're really interested in the Y locating in Grandview Crossing, and I think the Y is interested in Grandview Crossing," Simonetti said.

Time will tell whether that mutual interest will result in a project, he said.

YMCA officials held a meeting Jan. 25 with representatives from Wagenbrenner, the city of Grandview Heights and Grandview Heights Schools.

"It was the first time we had all been in the same room together," Kridler said.

The Y shared with the other participants the findings of a marketing study the organization had conducted last year regarding the viability of the Tri-Village and northwest Columbus areas, he said.

"It's best practices to do a study to figure out what the community is looking for and what are the amenities and programs people in the community are interested in," Kridler said. "We also wanted to get an idea of how many people would be interested in joining the Y and a price plan for how many members we might be able to attract."

The study's findings indicated there is sufficient interest in the community to make a Y facility viable from that standpoint, Kridler said.

Before any formal planning for a YMCA could be undertaken, a capitalization plan that would be economically viable would have to be developed, he said.

"We'd have to have a solid plan for how we would be able to pay for the cost of constructing a Y center," Kridler said.

The facility would be expected to have about 40,000 square feet of space and include an indoor pool, a walking track, gym, space for children's programs and health and fitness components, he said.

Based on the most recent Y projects, the cost likely would be about $300 per square foot, resulting in a $12 million project, Kridler said.

"There is no way we could provide all of the funding ourselves," he said. "We couldn't make up that amount through donations only."

More realistically, the funding would have to be generated through multiple sources, perhaps including a combination of charitable, private and public revenue, Kridler said.

Partners might include the developer, municipalities and other parties, he said.

From the Y's side, the next step is to begin discussions to explore with the developer and other entities the potential for funding options to capitalize a project, Kridler said.

"Once we are able to develop a pro forma capitalization plan, we would be able to take that first to our research and strategy committee for their recommendation before bringing it to our board of directors for final approval," he said. "This would likely be years down the road."

Grandview Heights Schools officials are "excited" about the possibility that a Y facility could be built at Grandview Crossing and the potential benefits for the district, Superintendent Andy Culp said.

An indoor pool at the Y could be used by the district's swim teams for practices and events, he said.

"We currently rent space at a natatorium in Columbus and the Y location they are proposing at Grandview Crossing would be closer," Culp said. "We're pleased with the facility we use now, but this would be a much more modern swimming facility."

The Y would provide activities and components that Grandview residents often have requested in their community, Grandview Mayor Ray DeGraw said.

"We're really excited about the potential for the benefits a YMCA facility would bring not only to our community but for the schools as well, especially in the area of health and wellness programming," he said.

When Grandview was planning its new community pool, which opened in 2017, many residents expressed a desire for an indoor pool, DeGraw said.

The city has a partnership with the school district in which some recreation programs are held at district facilities and some school activities are held in city parks, said Mike Patterson, the city's parks and recreation director.

Given the busy schedule of school activities, it can be difficult to make arrangements for some city programs, he said.

An adult pickup basketball program has seen a declining number of participants, in part because sessions were difficult to schedule regularly, Patterson said.

The Y facility could offer an alternate location for city programs, or the Y could provide similar programs itself, he said.

If it comes to pass, the new YMCA would be located in the Columbus portion of Grandview Crossing, near the middle of the development area, Simonetti said.

Later this year, the YMCA will open the Reynoldsburg Community Center YMCA in partnership with the city, as well as a branch at Whitehall Community Park, Kridler said.

The organization also is studying the feasibility of a facility in Clintonville, he said.

The Grandview and Upper Arlington area has long been on the YMCA's radar as a potential site for a facility, Kridler said.

The closest YMCAs to the Grandview Crossing development area are at 2879 Valleyview Drive in the Hilltop and at 40 W. Long St. in downtown Columbus.

