Energy-saving measures built into the new Groveport Madison High School paid off for the district in the form of a $79,324 award from AEP Ohio's new-construction program.

A check for that amount was presented to the school board Jan. 9.

DuWayne Barrett, a technical account manager for the utility, said the program was created to provide incentives for finding ways to reduce energy usage when new facilities are constructed.

To determine savings, AEP Ohio compares building-code requirements to the extra measures taken to make a project more energy-efficient, he said.

AEP Ohio worked with Dynamix Energy Services CEO Todd Mace to come up with the "energy model" for the new high school.

"What we came up with at the end of that is 797,324 kilowatt hours annually is what this building is projected to save," Barrett said. "So just for some reference, that is the equivalent of about 76 single-family homes and how much electric they would use in a year.

"That's how much this building is not using relative to conventional design."

According to Mace, energy-saving measures added to the building plan about five years ago included LEDs, variable-speed drives and a state-of-the-art, web-based control system for heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment.

Barrett said the LED lighting alone "represents about half of the electric the building will save annually."

"It's just about 300,000 kilowatt hours -- about a 51 percent reduction of what code requires for the same type of building," he said.

Because some of the energy-saving measures used in the new high school were not typically used when the building plan was put together, Mace commended the district for being "forward-thinking" and open to the suggested measures.

Mace said that to stay on the "forefront on energy-saving concepts and products," his company tests them.

"That's the key," he said. "There's a lot of things out there, but you don't want to jump on something that is not going to last."

Treasurer John Walsh said the rebate from AEP Ohio would be placed in the district's permanent-improvements fund.

