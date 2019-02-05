A Columbus man is awaiting an appearance in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas related to multiple felony counts after Dublin police confiscated stolen firearms and more than 2 pounds of narcotics during his arrest Jan. 15.

Jordan Rashad Haralson, 22, is facing one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies, and three counts of receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies, according to the Franklin County Clerk of Courts website.

Haralson was released Jan. 19 from the Franklin County jail after posting a $500,000 surety bond, according to the Franklin County Clerk of Courts website.

According to a Dublin news release, the Dublin Police Community Impact Unit, assisted by the Columbus Police SWAT team, served a warrant for the man's arrest Jan. 15 in the 1400 block of Sharon Brook Court in north Columbus.

Dublin police conducted a drug-trafficking investigation, which resulted in the issuing of the warrant that was executed at the address on Sharon Brook Court, said Melanie Amato, a Dublin public information officer. Police seized five guns, three of which had been reported stolen; military-grade body armor; and more than 2 pounds of narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine and crack, according to the release.

The clerk of courts website doesn't list a date for Haralson's next court appearance.

In other Dublin police incident reports:

* A 27-year-old man was charged with possession of drugs Jan. 23 in the 6300 block of Emerald Parkway.

* Breaking and entering was reported at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 20 at a vacated and boarded-up residence slated for demolition in the first block of Monterey Drive.

* A 27-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 20 in the 7500 block of Hospital Drive.

* Forgery was reported at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 34-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 19 in the 6200 block of Riverside Drive.

* Earbuds were stolen after school hours Jan. 24 at 8300 Hyland-Croy Road.