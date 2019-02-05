Two robberies were reported recently to Columbus police.

In the first incident, a robber made off with $90 cash and three packs of cigarettes worth nearly $22 from a store in the 1000 block of South High Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The crime occurred at 12:13 a.m. Jan. 29, when the suspect pulled a gun and demanded the items from a store employee.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

In the second incident, a Columbus man was arrested for aggravated robbery at 5:17 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 600 block of South Front Street.

The suspect is accused of brandishing a firearm and stealing a car from the victim.

The victim was able to identify the suspect a short time later. Her vehicle, a debit card and her driver's license were returned.

In other recent incident reports from German Village:

* A Columbus man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 1:53 a.m. Jan. 26 at a business in the 1200 block of South High Street.

According to police reports, the suspect was kicked out of the establishment earlier, but returned and began to verbally harass customers.

* A $10,000 Honda Odyssey, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen 10:40 a.m. Jan. 26 from the 100 block of Hanford Street.

The victim told police he was warming up the car and left it unattended when it was stolen.

* Someone shot out the back window of a car, causing an undetermined amount of damage, between 4 a.m. and 8:40 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 600 block of Siebert Street.

* Between midnight and 6 a.m. Jan. 25, $40 in change was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street.