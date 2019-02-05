Frigid temperatures and snowstorms in late January and early February that canceled classes for school children proved to be a boon for a local business that focuses on bounce-based fun.

On Jan. 31, just its second day in business, a line formed at the cashier's desk at Get Air Trampoline Park Pickerington, 1075 Hill Road N.

The temperatures were arctic outside, but inside, customers -- many of them young children and their parents -- appeared to have little worry about the weather.

Rather, they were bounding on and around the multitude of trampolines and climbing apparatus featured in the 25,000-square-foot facility.

"It's great because they can bring the kids in here," said Sean Smith, general manager of Get Air Pickerington. "It gives them an outlet for the kids to come in here, burn off some energy, have some fun, maybe meet some new friends.

"It's a great fun, safe place. There's a lot of lifeguards on staff walking around making sure everyone is being safe. Our target group is anyone from 3 years old to 16-17, as far as the kids go, and then a lot of adults come in, too."

Get Air Pickerington is the second Get Air Trampoline Park in central Ohio. The first opened in Hilliard last June. Smith said there are five Get Air ventures in Ohio.

The Pickerington business is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, the store hosts Toddler Time, for jumpers 46 inches and shorter, from 10 to 11 a.m. each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

In addition to five party rooms and a 2,000-square-foot area designated to serve toddlers, Get Air Pickerington has a full-court dodgeball area, an obstacle course, a private dodgeball court and a "high-performance" trampoline area.

"(The high-performance trampolines) add a little more spring to your step to allow you to get higher so you can do flips and stuff like that," Smith said.

By Sunday, Feb. 10, Smith said, the business hopes to have a zipline and three-dimensional rock-climbing wall in place for customers.

Prices range from $9 for one hour to $17 for three hours for jumpers 46 inches and shorter, and $14 for one hour to $25 for three hours for others.

Nightly specials and group discount information are available at www.getairpickerington.com.

Children 11 years old and younger must be accompanied by adults and all jumpers must sign waivers. But Smith said Get Air strives to maintain safe use of all its play features and areas.

"The main focus for us here is safety," he said. "We will always have lifeguards watching your children, making sure they are safe.

"That's our primary focus. Having fun just comes naturally."

Among those on hand during Get Air Pickerington's second day of business was Christy Assmann, who watched as her daughter-in-law, Jenny Assmann, and 3-year-old granddaughter, Morgan, bounced throughout the facility.

Assmann said she particularly appreciated how the business provided activities for parents and children to interact while being physically active.

"I just think it's absolutely wonderful that something out here has opened for young kids and parents to interact," she said.

"I mean, we all know that kids need to exercise and they need to have fun.

"It seems like it's just so inviting."

Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Theresa Byers also endorsed the addition of Get Air Pickerington to the community, noting it offers a place for entertainment and physical activity year-round.

"The addition of Get Air into Pickerington provides a fun family activity for our community," Byers said.

"This is another great option to check out on a cold and snowy day, or a great way to cool off indoors on a hot summer day.

"Having the ability to host parties, corporate events and family activities so close to home will keep our community thriving.

"We are thrilled to have Get Air Pickerington in our community and thank them for investing here. Another great addition to the Pickerington community."

