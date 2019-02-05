The Hilliard Division of Police made multiple arrests for drug-related activity in the final days of January.

They included:

* A 43-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25 on the 3300 block of Hilliard-Rome Road.

* A 43-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 25 at Cemetery Road and Brown Park Drive.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor charges, at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 26 at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Cemetery Road and Britton Parkway.

* A 28-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 27 on the 4100 block of Main Street.

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 28 at Winterringer Street and Dexter Avenue.

* A 35-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 9: 35 p.m. Jan. 28 at Cemetery Road and Lyman Drive.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Tools and automobile parts were reported stolen between Jan. 8 and Jan. 23 from a business on the 4700 block of Scioto Darby Road. Property loss was reported at $10,476.

* A car radio and a bag containing clothes were reported stolen between 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26 from a vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Britton Parkway. Property loss was reported at $160.

* Prescription medication and a handbag were reported stolen between 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 12:45 a.m. Jan. 30 from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Parkway Lane.

Property loss was reported at $21.