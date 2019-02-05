No matter the predictions from Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil, we've got a few more weeks of winter ahead of us.

Fortunately, with all Worthington Libraries' digital offerings, you can keep your hibernation habits intact without missing favorite movies, music or magazines.

A Worthington Libraries card is all one needs to download digital content, including e-books and MP3s, as well as e-audiobooks, e-magazines, movies and TV shows. Some content is even yours to keep.

Flipster

If there's a road trip or vacation in your future, stock up on magazines the smart way with Flipster. Flip through digital pages of titles like Prevention, Popular Mechanics, Food Network Magazine, Scientific American, Better Homes & Gardens, Reader's Digest and many more on a computer or mobile device.

Kanopy

Get the popcorn ready and use your library card to access Kanopy, which has hundreds of streaming movies that can be watched on a computer, smartphone, tablet or television streaming device. Don't miss A24's catalog of films, such as "Lady Bird," "Moonlight" and "The Disaster Artist," as well as other classic, independent and documentary films.

Hoopla

From Hollywood blockbusters to best-selling artists and authors – not just the hits, but the niche and hard-to-find, as well – Hoopla lets users enjoy video, music, e-book and e-audiobook titles, plus current and classic comics when and where they want.

Titles are always available, with no waiting lists, and there's no hassle of having to return items that have been borrowed.

Digital Downloads

Looking for more downloadable content? Digital Downloads provides access to thousands of e-books, as well as downloadable music and video titles.

Print offerings include popular fiction, nonfiction, reference and technical books; audio offerings include fiction, self-help, motivational and classical music; and video offerings feature travel, instructional, concerts and classic feature films. Disney Digital Books also are available.

Some audiobooks and classical music even may be copied to CD.

Explore these resources and many others at worthingtonlibraries.org/download.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.