In an effort to address service issues with the U.S. Postal Service branch that serves the 43209 ZIP code, the city of Bexley is asking residents to complete a survey describing their experiences with the post office at 2935 E. Main St.

Mayor Ben Kessler said his administration has received numerous complaints for several years from residents in the 43209 ZIP code about inconsistent delivery, misplaced mail and other issues.

"A lot of calls to my office about problems with the post office have no jurisdiction (in Bexley). It's Berwick; it's Eastmoor; it's the 43209 ZIP code," Kessler said. "It's a government service, so people are trying everything they can."

USPS is working to improve service and increase customer satisfaction, Susan Wright, spokeswoman for the USPS region that includes central Ohio, said in an emailed response.

"Our goal is to provide the excellent level of service our customers expect and deserve," she said.

Kessler said he has met with three postmasters general over the years whose territory includes Bexley and surrounding areas. Last summer, Kessler said, he attended a meeting with Maureen Gerst-Stewart, Columbus postmaster, and other regional USPS representatives; U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus); and Bexley resident Richard Stoff, who recently retired as the founder and chief executive officer of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

"They seem receptive, like they want to hear what's going on," Kessler said of the USPS representatives with whom he has spoken. "We want to be change-influencers in the process."

In response to the issues that Kessler and Stoff had raised at last summer's meeting, the USPS formed a new consumer-advisory council to provide public input on how to improve service, Wright said.

"The Postal Customer Advisory Council provides a forum for customers to meet with USPS representatives in the Columbus area to discuss their concerns, ideas and suggestions for improving customer satisfaction," Wright said. "Members of the council are citizens who provide feedback and ideas to the postal service, in addition to learning more about postal operations. The CAC represents Bexley, Gahanna, Oakland Park, western Worthington and the west side of Columbus."

Stoff, who was appointed by the USPS to serve on the advisory council, said he personally has experienced problems with service. The purpose of the city survey, he said, is to determine whether the local USPS branch is living up to the agency's congressional mandate.

"Before we go about trying to determine solutions, we have to define the problem," Stoff said. "And we have to measure on a baseline whether those services are being delivered on a prompt, reliable and efficient basis."

USPS offers a variety of ways for customers to provide feedback, Wright said.

"We welcome any feedback provided by our customers and encourage residents to contact us via 800-ASK-USPS (800-275-8777) or online at usps.com," she said. "A customer survey is also offered on each transaction receipt provided at our retail locations. These options ensure contact is formally recorded with our Consumer Affairs Office."

To complete the survey sponsored by Bexley, visit www.bexley.org/post. Residents must provide their addresses.

The results of the survey will be shared with USPS management and posted on the city website, www.bexley.org, Kessler said. He said the city also is considering conducting periodic follow-up surveys to evaluate service progress and may host meetings to bring together residents in the 43209 and 43219 ZIP codes to gather feedback.

