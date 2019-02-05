A Liberty Township man was arrested and faces multiple charges after police responded to a domestic-violence call late last month.

According to reports, Powell police responded to the 38-year-old man's residence about 10 p.m. Jan. 26 on a report of domestic violence.

Police reports do not indicate what occurred at the residence, but the man was arrested at the scene and faces charges of assault, domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Reports indicate the victim, the suspect's wife, was treated for "apparent minor injury."

By 1:30 a.m. Jan. 27, the man was booked at the Delaware County jail, reports said.

In other recent Powell police reports:

* A 21-year-old Powell woman was arrested for assault after a Jan. 26 altercation outside a Powell business.

According to reports, police responded to the 4000 block of West Powell Road around 11 p.m. Jan. 26 on a report of an assault.

Reports do not indicate what occurred, but the 21-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and disorderly conduct in an incident involving a female victim.

* A Powell woman reported someone had stolen her identity, including her Social Security number and driver's-license information.

She reported that her identity had been compromised Dec. 20 or 21.

Sheriff's reports

* A Lewis Center resident told Delaware County Sheriff's deputies that someone had vandalized her vehicle while it was parked near her home in the 200 block of Birch Drive.

According to reports, the vandalism occurred the afternoon of Jan. 28 and resulted in three "holes" in the vehicle's front window.

* A Columbus resident reported witnessing someone vandalize his vehicle while it was parked on a residential area in the 500 block of Dogwood Terrace.

The damage, estimated at $5,000, occurred at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 31, reports said.