When Greg Wolfson was looking for a place to open his first insurance agency, it was the effort of Whitehall's development department that made the decision an easy one.

After a little research and a meeting with Joe Ryan, Whitehall's economic-development specialist, "I knew without a doubt where I wanted to open my agency," Wolfson said.

Wolfson opened a State Farm agency in November at 5150 E. Main St. in Whitehall.

The meeting that laid the groundwork was one of many Ryan has set up with the leaders of potential and current Whitehall businesses as part of the city's retention and expansion program.

Ryan was named the city's first economic-development manager in July 2015 to augment the efforts of development director Zach Woodruff.

"In addition to focusing on our business retention and expansion program, (Ryan) also takes calls from people who are thinking of locating here and recruits new businesses, too," Woodruff said.

Ryan was added to Woodruff's staff to allow Woodruff to focus more on marketing the city and identifying large corporate clients for such developments as Airport South Commerce and Tech Center and such future developments as Norton Crossing.

"(Ryan) did a fantastic job of explaining the state of the city and the direction Whitehall is heading. I knew right away I wanted to be a part of it," Wolfson said.

Wolfson said he is excited to be a part of what he calls the city's revitalization, which includes the start of construction this year of Norton Crossing and plans next year to redevelop the site of Woodcliff Condominiums.

The city purchased the former Commons at Royal Landing for $5 million in 2016, demolished it and deeded it to Continental Real Estate Cos., which will convert it into the $50 million mixed-use development dubbed Norton Crossing at East Broad Street and South Hamilton Road.

Earlier this year, the city purchased Woodcliff Condominiums, just northeast of the future Norton Crossing site, for a little more than $10 million -- and identifying the city's "best partners" for the land's future use is among Ryan's goals for 2019, he said.

Ryan said he also would work to establish a program that could provide financial assistance, such as matching funds, to encourage businesses and commercial property owners on East Broad Street to improve building facades.

"I think we have been very successful in the past 3 1/2 years, (and) I want to keep building on that success," Ryan said.

He said he has visited 416 Whitehall businesses since joining the city's staff and estimates there are about 700 businesses in Whitehall. He said he will continue visiting city businesses as they are identified.

Growing the Whitehall Area Chamber of Commerce also is a critical component of the retention and expansion program.

Forty-two new members joined last year, raising its total to 108.

The goal is to have 140 members by the end of 2019, Ryan said.

Lois Kolada, president of the chamber and owner of Priority Designs, said Ryan's work to revitalize the chamber has been "amazing."

"Three years ago, we were down to a single person trying to keep it together and (Ryan) began reaching out to business owners," Kolada said.

"Now we have a network where we can rely upon and support each other."

Wolfson said he is looking forward to meeting more business owners and leaders across the city.

"There's absolutely nowhere I'd rather be than Whitehall, and we're enjoying getting out into the community to meet so many wonderful people," he said.

