A male student at Worthington Kilbourne High School was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun and ammunition for the gun Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to an email to parents from Assistant Superintendent Randy Banks.

Another Kilbourne student had alerted staff members to a social-media photo taken at the high school and involving a student and a handgun, the email said.

"At this point, we have no evidence of any threats," the email said.

The student is in the custody of the Columbus Division of Police and "school consequences will be administered for the student and any student who may have also possessed the handgun," the email said.

Worthington Kilbourne is at 1499 Hard Road in Columbus.

Denise Alex-Bouzounis, a Columbus police spokeswoman, said felony charges are pending against the 18-year-old student and more charges may be added as the investigation proceeds.

District spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda said she had no information to add and had no comment on other recent incidents at district buildings.

A week ago, on Jan. 29, threats were called into Kilbourne and nearby McCord Middle School at different times of the day.

