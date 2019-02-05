A California resident told Westerville police at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 that her wedding-ring set valued at $9,000 was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

The woman was taking care of her mother, a Westerville resident, when she noticed the set was missing. Police are investigating two suspects the woman named.

In other recent Westerville police reports:

* A 28-year-old Columbus resident was charged with theft after allegedly stealing $649.66 worth of DVDs at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 22 from a store on West Schrock Road. He attempted to cover the DVDs with a bag of Cheetos, according to reports. An asset-protection associate stopped the man when he walked past the cash registers without paying, reports stated.

* A 28-year-old Columbus resident was arrested for theft after allegedly stealing $100 worth of merchandise at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 25 from a store in the 100 block of Huber Village Boulevard. She was released from the scene and issued a summons to appear in Westerville Mayor's Court.