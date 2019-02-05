A 14-year-old boy was charged Jan. 22 with possession of a weapon in a school safety zone at Rosemore Middle School, 4800 Langley Ave.

A Whitehall officer checking exterior doors at the school reportedly observed the student hiding under a stairway about 1:45 p.m. Jan. 22, and it was determined he had not been to class that day.

While walking the boy to a classroom, the officer observed a knife in plain sight, clipped to the boy's pants pocket, police said.

The boy told police the knife belonged to his brother.

Police described it as an 8-inch knife with a serrated blade.

The boy's brother arrived at the school and said it was his "work knife" that he thought he had lost at a job site.

The boy's mother was advised of "school consequence" and "police actions," according to reports.

The latter includes a criminal complaint with a juvenile-court date for the charge of possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 35-year-old man for assault at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 4600 block of East Main Street.

An assault also was reported at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue.

* Burglaries were reported at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 25 in the first block of Beechtree Road; at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 4100 block of Ural Avenue; and at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 700 block of Robinwood Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 600 block of South Yearling Road; at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 4100 block of Virginia Circle East; and at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 23 from the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 4700 block of East Broad Street; and at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 3600 block of East Main Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 800 block of Valerie Lane.