Whitehall is building its first dog park from the ground up, and it hopes to have the guidance of residents in the process.

The first meeting of a focus group on the planned dog park is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Whitehall City Hall, 360 S. Yearling Road.

Although construction of the park at the northwest corner of Washburn Street and Beechwood Road is not planned until 2020, Whitehall leaders want early input from residents, said parks and recreation director Shannon Sorrell.

Representatives from EMH&T, an engineering and planning firm, will be at the planning session, Sorrell said.

"We will have residents working in small groups to plan their ideal dog park," she said.

The park will be built on land Whitehall had received at no cost. The city obtained 2 acres for the dog park after the city foreclosed on property that failed to sell as a sheriff's auction, development director Zach Woodruff said.

The Franklin County land bank took ownership of the land, and it eventually was made available to Whitehall at no cost, Woodruff said.

The two lots, near Lamby Lane Park, have been vacant since a residence was demolished about 10 years ago, he said.

Mayor Kim Maggard announced plans for the dog park in October but said the effort to open it began two years ago in response to surveys from residents who indicated a desire for a dog park in the city.

Whitehall last obtained land for the purpose of a public park when Lamby Lane Park opened in 1972, Woodruff said.

Whitehall has four other parks: Whitehall Community Park, Norton Field Park, John Bishop Park and Robinwood Park. The Feb. 13 meeting follows a planning kickoff in December during which Sorrell presented preliminary ideas to about 25 residents who attended.

Shannon said city leaders will "follow best practices" in the development of the dog park, review existing models in other cities and rely on the input of Whitehall residents.

About $90,000 is being set aside for design and engineering in 2019.

