A Worthington resident is the latest recipient of the Columbus Award, an annual honor bestowed by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce to recognize leaders in central Ohio businesses and communities.

Cathy Lyttle, senior vice president and chief human-resources officer for Worthington Industries, a metal manufacturing company in Columbus, is the 56th recipient of the award. She has been a Worthington resident since 1993 and has worked at Worthington Industries since 1999.

Cody Blair, director of marketing for the chamber, said notable past recipients include former Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes and developer Melvin Schottenstein.

Blair said members of the chamber's executive committee usually nominate someone to receive the award and make their decision over several meetings.

He said the committee chooses one person per year for the award.

Blair said the executive committee looks at the effect an award candidate has had in the community, as well as his or her excellence in business.

He said Lyttle was chosen because she is a seasoned leader, as well as an advocate for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"Cathy epitomizes the role of a community leader," said Don DePerro, president and CEO of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. "I've said for years it's easier to name a nonprofit board she has not served on rather than the ones she has. Cathy is generous with her time, leads with passion and always fulfills her obligations."

She is on a number of charity boards, including serving as chairwoman for Experience Columbus, chairwoman of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and chairwoman of the Columbus Youth Foundation.

Past activities include serving as volunteer board member for the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center in Worthington.

Lyttle said she is humbled to be selected.

"I worked for the chamber for about 10 years so I have a deep appreciation for what the award means," she said.

Lyttle is the first former chamber employee to receive the award, Blair said.

Lyttle said she attributes her success to recognizing opportunities and going after them.

She also said she had the benefit of being around others who encouraged her success.

"My constant companion was opportunity," she said.

Lyttle also credits her husband of 32 years, Jeff Lyttle, whom she met early in her career, as her biggest supporter.

Lyttle will be honored Thursday, Feb. 7, during the chamber's meeting at the Greater Columbus Convention Center's Battelle Grand ballroom in downtown Columbus.

For a list of previous recipients, go to columbus.org/about/awards/columbus-award.

