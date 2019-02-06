Voters from both major parties will make decisions Hilliard City Council primary elections on the May 7 ballot.

Four Democrat candidates and four Republican candidates met the filing deadline of 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Their petitions still need to be certified, and that will occur Feb. 19, said Aaron Sellers, a spokesman for the board of elections.

Three seats for City Council are up for re-election. They are held by Republicans Albert Iosue, Pete Marsh and Nathan Painter.

Painter did not file a petition to run for re-election.

The four Republicans who filed are Iosue, Marsh, Bobby Joe Stepp Jr. and Omar Tarazi.

The four Democrats who filed are Christine A. Cottone, Deryck D. Richardson III, Jordan D. Smith and Cynthia Vermillion.

Today's filing deadline was for May issues and primary candidates only; the deadline for nonpartisan races in the November general election is Aug. 7.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo