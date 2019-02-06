Four candidates filed petitions for the Gahanna mayor’s race by the 4 p.m. deadline Wednesday, Feb. 6, for the May primary election.

The top two vote-getters will face off in the November election.

Those who filed were incumbent Mayor Thomas Kneeland, 123 Serran Drive; Laurie Jadwin, 1222 Pond Hollow Lane; Ryan Jolley, 225 W. Johnstown Road; and Stephen Renner, 740 Quaker Ridge Court, according to the Franklin County Board of Elections, which must certify petitions by Feb. 19.

Kneeland was elected mayor in November 2015, defeating Joe Gergley. He was the first new mayor in 14 years.

Becky Stinchcomb won her third full term as mayor in November 2011 over challenger Jim McGregor, her predecessor. She decided not seek re-election in 2015.

The deadline to file for nonpartisan races in November’s general election is 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Seats up for election in Gahanna include city attorney; three at-large city council seats and two seats on the Gahanna-Jefferson Board of Education. The November election also will include township races in Jefferson and Mifflin.

