Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Feb. 7-14.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Pieces of the Past, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 10 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display of artifacts from prehistoric people who lived and traveled around Big and Little Darby Creeks.

Photo Group: Image Review, 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can share photos and constructive feedback. All skill levels are invited.

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Cedar Ridge Lodge. Guests can learn movements to rejuvenate mind and body.

Preschoolers: Oh Deer, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Nature Center. Children can learn about Ohio's state mammal, the white-tail deer.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Animal Courtship Display, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10 at the Nature Center. Guests can discover some of the ways wild animals attract a mate.

Nature Center Winter Discovery Day, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Nature Center. Visitors can learn about pond life, feed the nature center critters, decorate an animal cookie and make a craft.

Preschoolers: Tiny Traveler Series -- The Arctic, 10 and 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Beech Maple Lodge. Children can discover the wildlife that live in the Arctic and learn more about that area through discussion, books and activities.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

46th annual Winter Hike Series, 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Shelter House. Guests can take a brisk 2-mile hike through the grassland and forest.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

46th annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Northern Shelter. Guests can take part in a 2.5- or 5-mile hike. Refreshments will follow.

Preschoolers: Owls, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 14, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can discover the world of owls through activities, crafts and stories.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

33rd annual Quilt Show, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10 at the Innis House. Guests can view quilts produced by members of the Columbus Metropolitan Quilters. Members will be available to answer questions on Saturdays and Sundays.

Winter Tree ID: Silhouettes and Branches, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Gardens Entrance. Visitors ages 18 and older can learn how to identify trees focusing on characteristics of tree form during this second session of the Winter Tree ID series.

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Walk of the Month, 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1.5-mile walk to discover the sights and sounds of the season.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Winter Hawks, 9 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Millstone Shelter. Guests can look for hawks that hunt in the park in winter.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Conservation Connections, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Grange Insurance Audubon. A monthly speaker will discuss different conservation topics. For details, email mgoldman@audubon.org.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Go Wild Kids Club: Who Goes There?, 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Natural Play Area. Children ages 5-12 can search for animal tracks and signs off-trail in the forest.

Homeschoolers: Tracks N Trails, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Spring Hollow Lodge. Children ages 6-12 can become a nature detective while investigating animal tracks and signs.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Owls of February, 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Confluence Area. Guests can learn about Ohio's owls while walking through the woods and try to lure them with calls.

The Coyotes Among Us, 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Heron Pond. Guests can learn about this secretive animal while wondering off-trail in search of their signs.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

