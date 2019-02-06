Violet Township officials filed the required documents Wednesday, Feb. 6, to put a 4.6-mill parks-and-recreation levy on the May 7 ballot.

The filing deadline for candidates and issues to be placed on the May 7 primary ballot was 4 p.m. Feb. 6, and only one issue was submitted for inclusion on the ballots of voters in Violet Township and Pickerington.

All registered voters living in Violet Township, including those in the incorporated areas of Pickerington, will be allowed to vote on the issue.

Township officials are seeking a 25-year, 4.6-mill levy to fund construction of a $46 million community center. The levy would cost homeowners about $161 annually per $100,000 of property value, according to the Fairfield County Auditor’s Office.

Township officials plan to build a community center on about 30 acres to be donated by the Ricketts family at the southeast corner of Pickerington and Refugee roads.

The levy would secure funding for the construction of the community center and 25 years of operations, according to information from the township.

Final plans for the center have not been set, but township officials have proposed building a 95,000-square-foot facility that would include two gymnasiums, a welcome desk, staff offices, a child-care area for parents who are using the facility, three multipurpose rooms and a study or "quiet" area on its first floor.

The preliminary design also shows a competition swimming pool and a leisure pool and separate locker rooms for men and women, a universal family changing room and a "team" room on the first floor.

The second floor would feature a 0.1-mile track.

Inside the track would be a fitness space, two exercise classrooms, a "messy arts and crafts room" and the facility's mechanical equipment.

The elections board must certify the issue by Feb. 19 and assign an issue number then.

The deadline is Aug. 7 for issues and candidates, including school boards, city councils and township races, to appear on the November ballot.

