Bond has been set at $100,000 for a student who allegedly brought a firearm to a Worthington high school.

Domonic Michael Keaton, 18, of northwest Columbus faces a charge of carrying a concealed handgun for which ammunition was ready at hand, a fourth-degree felony, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

According to a Feb. 5 email from Worthington Schools Assistant Superintendent Randy Banks, Keaton brought an unloaded handgun and ammunition for the gun to Worthington Kilbourne High School on Feb. 5.

Keaton was arraigned Feb. 6 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 15, according to court documents. If he is released on bond, he is not to possess any firearms, according to Christy McCreary, public-information officer for prosecuting attorney Ron O’Brien.

Denise Alex-Bouzounis, a Columbus Division of Police spokeswoman, said more charges might be added as the investigation proceeds.

According to the police report, at 10:08 a.m. Feb. 5, a student alerted school staff members to a video that had been posted on social media of Keaton holding a handgun at the school. The student forwarded a screenshot of the video to staff members.

"School consequences will be administered for the student and any student who may have also possessed the handgun," Banks' email said.

A student who brings a gun to school could face discipline up to expulsion from school for one year, according to a district handbook.

District spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda said she had no information to add and had no comment on other recent incidents at district buildings.

Worthington Kilbourne is at 1499 Hard Road in Columbus.

On Jan. 29, threats were called into Kilbourne and nearby McCord Middle School at different times of the day.

