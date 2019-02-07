Two candidates filed petitions seeking their party's nomination to run for mayor of Reynoldsburg in the May primary election – and neither was incumbent Brad McCloud.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story gave incorrect information about Mayor Brad McCloud's tenure as mayor.

Those who submitted petitions to the Franklin County Board of Elections by the 4 p.m. deadline Feb. 6 were Republican Barth Cotner, a longtime Reynoldsburg City Council member, and Joe Begeny, a Democrat who is president of the Reynoldsburg Board of Education.

McCloud first was elected mayor in November 2007.

