Delaware police said a chain saw, hand tools and other items were stolen late last month from a vehicle parked near Milo and Flax streets.

The theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The stolen items were valued around $5,500, police said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Two juveniles were charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia about 12:20 a.m. Feb. 4 at Mingo Park, 500 E. Lincoln Ave.

* Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 4 at the 200 block of East William Street, and subsequently charged a man for persistent disorderly conduct, reports said.

* No loss was reported after an unknown person took out a replacement credit card in the name of a resident of the 100 block of Ash Street, reported at 5:01 p.m. Feb. 4.

* Three televisions and other items, together valued at $1,189, were reported stolen from the 1700 block of Columbus Pike at 1:16 p.m. Feb. 3.

* Loss was listed at $400 in a theft reported at 3:02 p.m. Feb. 2 in the first block of Troy Road.

* Loss was listed at $68 when someone used the debit card of a resident of the 100 block of Ellicott Road in a crime reported at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 1.

* A resident of the 100 block of Ash Street said someone forged his checks and passed them at several Columbus banks, resulting in a loss of several thousand dollars. The theft was reported at 4:26 p.m. Feb. 1.

* Loss totaled $200 in a theft in the 200 block of South Sandusky Street, reported at 1:16 p.m. Jan. 31.

* A woman was charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments in the first block of Greenhedge Circle at 2:38 p.m. Jan. 30, according to reports.