No primary election will be required May 7 in Whitehall, but the offices of mayor, council president and at-large council member will be contested in the Nov. 5 general election.

Five candidates for the three available at-large council seats met the Feb. 6 filing deadline at the Franklin County Board of Elections, and two candidates each filed for the mayor and council president positions.

The races for city attorney and treasurer will be unopposed in November.

At least three candidates were required to file for each open seat to trigger a primary in the city’s nonpartisan election, said Aaron Sellers, public information officer for the board of elections.

The petitions filed Feb. 6 are subject to certification by the board Feb. 19, Sellers said.

Incumbent Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard is seeking election to a third term and will be challenged by Alexander Nathaniel Mitchell in the general election in November.

Maggard's run for a third term was made possible last year by city voters, who allowed a change to the city charter extending term limits from two to three for elected officials.

Incumbent City Council President Jim Graham will be challenged in November by Tom Potter, a former Whitehall councilman.

All three incumbent at-large council members -- Robert Bailey, Karen Conison and Wesley Kantor, filed petitions for re-election.

Two challengers also filed petitions for at-large council seats: Gerald P. Dixon and Timothy W. Mouzon Jr.

Incumbent City Attorney Michael Todd Bivens and incumbent Treasurer Steven B. Quincel are unopposed for their respective offices.

