A portion of state Route 161 will be closed for most of the day today, Feb. 7, after a water-line break in the area.

According to an email sent Worthington officials this morning, the road will be closed between High Street and Farrington Drive in Worthington.

Columbus Division of Water crews are repairing a water-main valve at Route 161 and Evening Street. Crews are evaluating how many residents and businesses will be affected by a disruption of service.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia