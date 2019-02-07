Mayor Brad McCloud is not the only Reynoldsburg office-holder who did not file nominating petitions to appear on the May primary ballot.

Three others also chose not to seek their party’s nomination in May to run for re-election in November: City Attorney James E. “Jed” Hood, Ward 1 Councilman Caleb Skinner and longtime Ward 4 City Council representative Mel Clemens, who began his public-service career as a member of council while Reynoldsburg was still a village. He also served nine years as an at-large council member and has been the Ward 4 representative for more than 19 years.

Those who did file petitions by the 4 p.m. deadline Feb 6 were:

• Mayor: Democrat Joseph Begeny, currently serving as president of the Reynoldsburg Board of Education, and Republican Barth Cotner, one of three at-large council members.

• City attorney: Republican Robert Mike Barga and Democrat Chris Shook.

• President of council: Leanora Jenkins, a Democrat, and incumbent Douglas Joseph, a Republican.

• Ward 1 council: Republican Patricia Starling and Democrat Shanette Strickland.

• Ward 2 council: incumbent Brett Luzader, a Republican, and Louis Salvati, a Democrat.

• Ward 3 council: Libertarian Robert Dale Bender, Democrat Bhuwan Pyakurel and incumbent Republican Marshall Spalding.

• Ward 4 council: Republicans Joseph Bizjak and Steven Hicks and Democrat Meredith Lawson Rowe.

Filing petitions does not mean candidates automatically will be on the ballot. The Franklin County Board of Elections first must certify the petitions by Feb. 19.

The deadline for candidates for school board and township races in the November election is Aug. 7.

