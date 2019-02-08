For nearly seven decades, Anthony-Thomas Candy Co. has made chocolate delectable delights in central Ohio.

But not everyone knows you can see the treats made before your eyes.

For the second stop in ThisWeek Community News' "Hidden Gems around central Ohio" video series, we traveled to the chocolate factory, 1777 Arlingate Lane, Columbus, to highlight its walking tour that is open to the public. Each month in 2019, we are visiting a little-known location in central Ohio. Last month's stop was Akiba Arcade inside Eastland Mall.

During the tour, guests are guided by an Anthony-Thomas employee through parts of the candy factory's 152,000-square-foot production facility. Although some parts of the tour are on the production floor, others are in a catwalk above the room so people can see what is being made that day.

On our tour, ThisWeek employees spotted chocolate bunnies and hand-packed cherry cordials being made. In addition, large batches of fudge, 3-pound chocolate rabbits and cream filling were cooling before our eyes.

The walking tours cost $2 for adults and $1 for children, but guests are given a voucher for the same ticket cost to be used in the retail store on site, which is the last part of the tour, said Candi Trifelos, the director of retail operations for Anthony-Thomas.

Walking tours are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the school year. From June through August, tours also are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Tours also are open on certain holidays when children have the school day off, like Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Presidents Day, Trifelos said.

Tours do not require appointments, Trifelos said, with the exception of large groups. Groups of 10 or more should call 877-226-3921.

On April 6, people may tour the facility for free as part of Anthony-Thomas's annual Easter open house, Trifelos said.

For more information about the tour, go to anthony-thomas.com/tours.html.

