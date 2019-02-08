Hilliard service director Butch Seidle will retire effective March 1, communications director David Ball announced Feb. 8.

Seidle has served as service director since January 2004 when Mayor Don Schonhardt began the first of his four terms as mayor.

Schonhardt will complete his fourth and final term this year, after which a city manager will replace the publicly elected office of mayor. The change in form of government was made via a charter amendment approved by voters last year.

Schonhardt said Seidle would leave “a tremendous legacy” in Hilliard and deserves much of the credit for “significant projects” that have made Hilliard the community it is today.

Seidle said he considers the extension of Britton Parkway and Trueman Boulevard north to Tuttle Crossing Boulevard as his most significant accomplishments.

Each of those projects spurred the corridor’s economic growth and relieved traffic congestion on Interstate 270, Seidle said.

His departure will leave Schonhardt with another director-level vacancy.

Law director Tracy Bradford announced her resignation on Jan. 21. It was effective Feb. 1.

Like Seidle, Bradford had served as a department director since 2004.

