A portion of state Route 161 that had been closed for most of the day Feb. 7 was reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

According to an email sent by Worthington officials in the morning of Feb. 7, the road was closed between High Street and Farrington Drive in Worthington because of a water-line break.

Columbus Division of Water crews were repairing a water-main valve at Route 161 and Evening Street.

Anne Brown, spokeswoman for the city of Worthington, said repairs wouldn’t begin until 3 p.m. and would take at least three hours. She said crews estimated water was shut off or reduced to about 50 households. The city announced that the line was repaired and the street reopened after 9 p.m. Feb. 7.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia