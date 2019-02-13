Your skin is your largest organ, so obviously we want to take care of it. You don't always have to take tons of time or spend big bucks to get that glowing Hollywood skin you want. Here's some tips to help you protect your skin.



Limit Your Sun Exposure



You know sun burns aren't healthy for you but neither are ultraviolet rays. Too much sun can lead to things like wrinkles, skin cancer, freckles, age spots, and discolorations. So definitely limit your exposure! The burning-tan isn’t worth it. If you do go out, make sure to protect your skin with sunscreen.



Staying Hydrated



Drinking water is not only great for you internally, but also for your skin. Water makes your skin glow radiantly. Water’s natural benefits are also shown to help with acne. Also it helps keep your skin moisturized. Dry skin is more likely to build up bacteria as well!



Use Gentle Skin Care Products



Basically, just use face wash that is good for your skin. Do not use a harsh acidic face wash every night and day or you'll strip the natural oils off of your face. Using a gentle face wash helps softly remove the day's dirt and grime and leaves you with clear skin.