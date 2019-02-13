Girl Scout Troop 3-3069 held a fundraiser within the schools on February 4th and February 5th for Valentine’s Day in order to raise money for their trip to Europe in the summer of 2020. Students and teachers filled out a form and bought roses for $2 each during their lunch periods to support the girls and to put a smile on someone’s face. A rose was able to be sent to anyone within the school district, including teachers, by a friend or family member to be delivered on February 14th. The roses were available in seven colors and scents, each with their own message including: red (Love Spell, "Love ya"), pink (Bazooka Bubble Gum, "You’re cute"), green (Sour Patch Kids, "You Rock"), orange (Fruit Loops, "You Brighten My Day"), purple (Black Cherry, "Glad We’re Friends), blue (Volcano Cabri Blue, "Secret Admirer), or white (Birthday Cake, "Happy Valentine’s Day).They were also able to write in their own messages on the tag that is attached to the rose. Members of Girl Scout Troop 3-3069 are Elsa Bretz, Sydney Carpenter, Grace Detling, Abby Moore, Kaitlyn Roe, Olivia Starr, Rylee Stephens, Alana Trigg, Emma Wharton, and Morgan Winters led by troop leader Julie Starr. They want to thank you for your support and for helping them make their fundraiser successful once again this year and hope that you have a Happy Valentine’s Day!