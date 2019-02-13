Today we will be talking about NBA careers that could’ve been. But due to injuries and setbacks they weren’t able to attain their full potential.



Evan’s Take: I believe the biggest career that would’ve been in the NBA is Derrick Rose. Rose was from Chicago and played for the Chicago Bulls although now he resorts with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Derrick won the NBA MVP award when he was 22 years old. He was the youngest player to do so. Rose was an exciting player who dominated on both sides of the court. The injuries got the best of him during the first round of the playoffs in 2012. This led him to miss the entire 2012-2013 season. After that injury after injury affected him and he practically disappeared from his former MVP self. Rose’s best season statistically was in 2010-2011 when he had 25.0 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1 steal per game. There is no doubt if Derrick would’ve kept on the track he was on and never gotten hurt, he would be considered a great when everything was said and done.



Haiden’s Take: In 1997, the Toronto Raptors selected Tracy McGrady from Mount Zion Christian Academy. After two seasons in Toronto. Tracy was traded to the Orlando Magic. Tracy went on to average an outstanding 32.1 PPG in the 2002-2003 season and 28.0 PPG in the 2003-2004 season. In 2004, Tracy was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Steve Francis. After joining the Rockets, McGrady put up all-star level numbers.He scored 25.7 PPG in 2004-2005 and 24.4 PPG in 2005-2006.Even though Tracy’s career was going great injuries took a big toll on his game.After many back spasms Tracy’s great career was starting to decline.In the 2008-2009 season McGrady only played 35 games due to his back injury. After the 2009 season, Tracy hoped from team to team and averaged less than 10 PPG for each team. In 2013, Tracy officially retired as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. I believe if McGrady didn’t have his back problems; he would be a top twenty player of all-time.