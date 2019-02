The Portage County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the historical society museum, 6549 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna.



The guest speaker will be Brian Boykin, assistant director of the Portage County Department of Jobs & Family Services, and a longtime member of the Kent Board of Education. He will talk about family roots in Kent.



Light refreshments will be served and the meeting is open to public.