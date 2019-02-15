Air Force



U.S. Air Force Airman Adalina M. Kohr graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Kohr is the daughter of Eric Kohr of Dalton and Dana Sourek of Streetsboro. She is the granddaughter of Barbara and Greg Kohr of Dalton.



She is a 2018 graduate of Tuslaw High School.