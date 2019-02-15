RITTMAN — Rittman All Sports Booster Club held its second annual cake auction on Feb. 2, during the boys home basketball game, and it turned out to be even more successful than the year before.



Over $4,600 was raised during the event and will be distributed directly to coaches, Band Boosters and the RHS All Sports Booster Club to help pay for uniforms, equipment, training and different sports-related fees.



Shawn Vale, girls varsity soccer coach, said he is planning to use the raised funds to help pay player fees for Inspiration Hills, an overnight camp that promotes team bonding and soccer skills.



Elaine Zollinger-Tomasetti, varsity volleyball coach, is planning to buy game balls and new equipment.



Coach Trent Shaffer, boys varsity football coach, donated two cakes. One was a collaborative effort from players and the second, a king cake, which his wife had flown in from Louisiana.



Auctioneer Jake Gasser and team athletes stood center court, and auctioned a total of 14 cakes.



Every Rittman sport was represented along with a cake from the RHS Band Boosters.



Each of the cakes brought in $100 or more with the top bid coming from Armoured Exterior on the cheer cake.



Eric Nickles and Jeff Pew, Hillsdale basketball coaches, won the first auction of the night with their bid on the golf cake (a Carrie Hovest cake).



Zollinger Sand and Gravel purchased the volleyball cake.



Rick and Wendy St. Clair purchased the boys soccer cake (one of the largest cakes auctioned).



Morton Salt purchased the softball cake.



Dave and Danielle Posten purchased the boys baseball cake.



Amy and Scott Wilson purchased the wrestling cake.



Craig Beltz came away with the band cake.



Bonnie and Kit Kindig had the winning bid for the girls soccer cake (and donated it to the boys basketball team to enjoy that evening).



Huff Plumbing had the winning bid on the football cakes.



Talethia Mummertz in cooperation with Keller Williams Realtor won the girls basketball cake.



Ryan Musser and Boys Basketball Parents had the high bid for the boys basketball cake.



Bauman Orchard won girls track cake.



Erik and Karen Kinch went home with the boys track cake.



Donations also were received from Ginger Miller, The Depot restaurant, Cupcakes by Cynthia Werle and Katie Mika and famous Beery Brownies by Karen Beery.



Many people helped make the cake auction a success, from Joe Staley and the athletic department for helping to organize this event, to Cari Leatherman for helping promote it, to Mindi Vance and Tara Vale for chairing the auction, as well as the coaches, athletes and parents for donating their time and talent to this event.