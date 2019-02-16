The former Star of the West mill on North Water Street in Kent may be divided into smaller parcels and sold separately.



Kent Economic Development Director Tom Wilke told council recently that owners wanted to sell the former mill at 162 N. Water St., as one property, they may have better luck dividing it.



The land has been divided into four pieces: one large, main parcel and three parcels closely clustered together. The main parcel will be sold as a single unit while the three parcels can be sold separately or together.



"I continue to caution people you could almost give this to somebody and it’s still going to be so expensive to redevelop," Wilke said. "It’s going to make the financials worth it."



Wilke also added that despite the multi-million dollar price tag attached to redevelopment of the parcels, the property is easy to imagine as a retail, office or residential property.



Although new ownership has not been announced, Wilke mentioned an interested person recently went through the property with a structural engineer and an architect.



The flour mill was built in 1879. It was owned and operated by the Star of the West Milling Co. The company closed the facility and moved the operation to Willard during summer 2016.



The Mill District, as the area around the mill is known, was the focus of the 2018 Kent Better Block event. The event demonstrated short-term solutions to pedestrian safety issues and gave focus to the potential of the area. Temporary improvements included colorful crosswalks, angled parking, pedestrian seating and more.



Reporter Kaitlyn McGarvey can be reached at kmcgarvey@recordpub.com or 330-298-1127