I recall reading how President George W. Bush was received when he visited Tanzania. He’d gone there to hand deliver a mere $698 million check for relief efforts. But all they could talk about was President-elect, Barack Obama.



Being a lame duck is lame.



Being president isn’t all it’s cracked up to be once they realize they share power with Congress. Few Presidents get much love while in office. Lincoln didn’t. Reagan had many critics.



In contrast the "Father of our Nation," George Washington, was almost worshipped while in office for his role in the Revolutionary War. Patriotic fever and fervor were sky high during his administrations.



But historians record his last year in office as a time when he couldn’t wait to escape the crushing load of the role he didn’t desire and often dreaded. He couldn’t relax after a day’s work because he felt there was still too much to do. Read "Our Founding Lame Duck," William Hogeland, Feb. 18, 2008, in the New York Times.



To list this president’s precedents would be daunting. He is still the "gold standard" for character and competence.



But in an ironic reversal of latter day presidents who refuse to believe their negative press, Washington struggled to accept all the accolades.



Infighting in his cabinet and the birth of partisan politics made the job unpleasant at best. (Some things never change.) Back problems made pain his everyday companion. He dreamed of retirement to make each day in office more bearable. He predicted the time between leaving office and his tomb would be a quick trip.



How many less famous people are just waiting to retire and die? Can’t we reach for a different brass ring other than career success? Now that I’m in this phase of life, I realize that’s easier said than done.



One thing that helps with all the pitfalls above is to keep your eyes on the prize of God’s purpose for your life.



The Bible says God is very interested in helping you achieve that: "Long before he laid down earth’s foundations, he had us in mind, had settled on us as the focus of his love…The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me…For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future" (Ephesians 1:3-4 Message; Jeremiah 29:11-14).



And you don’t even have to be the father of a nation.