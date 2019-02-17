Bowling Green State University has announced the candidates for fall commencement. Portage County students include the following:



• Aurora — Brittney O’Donnell, Master of Education, Alexander Francisco, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, and Ethan Stusek, Associate of Science



• Hiram — Tierney Bryant, Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration



• Mogadore — Amanda Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, and Natasha Flesher, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude



• Ravenna — Kaitlyn Tirpak, Bachelor of Science in Education



• Streetsboro — Nicole Wallack, GCert in K-12 Online Teaching and Learning, Nicole Wallack, Master of Education, Kaela Howard, Bachelor of Science in Education, and Austin Clay, Bachelor of Liberal Studies.