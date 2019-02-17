The motto at St. Joseph School in Randolph is "An Oasis of Superior Education, Blended with Faith." Along with the motto, SJS strives to focus on four key components, Student Scholarship, Student Leadership, Student Service, and Student Faith.



Student Leadership … One of the hallmarks of leadership is one’s ability to make those around them better. Recently, the students of SJS worked with their buddies to build "buddy benches." The students of all grade levels had to communicate, collaborate, and think critically to complete each bench.



The benches will be put on the playground and inside the school. If someone feels left out or needs kind words, they just need to find a buddy bench. If another student sees a student sitting on the bench, they will approach the student and help them work through the difficult time they are having.