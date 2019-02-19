MACEDONIA — Many kind words were spoken at City Council’s Feb. 14 meeting as city officials, firefighters and other well-wishers recognized retiring Fire Chief Tim Black.



A large crowd gathered in Council chambers. Several of those present were current or former firefighters, and a handful — including Aurora Fire Chief David Barnes — represented nearby fire departments.



Black’s retirement was effective Feb. 18.



"Tim has made a great commitment to the community during his 35 years of service," said Mayor Nick Molnar. "People know him because he’s involved in everything Macedonia.



"Working for the fire department was not just a job for him. We will miss his service, and I wish him well. I encourage him to get his motor running and get out on the highway."



A number of proclamations were presented to Black, including from the mayor, U.S. Rep. David Joyce and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro. Lori Pesci, Summit County’s deputy director of public safety, presented the latter.



Black began his service with the fire department in 1984 as a part-time firefighter, then worked four years with the city’s service and parks-recreation departments before becoming a full-time firefighter.



He was promoted to captain in 1992 and became chief in 1995, where he served for 24 years. In his years with the fire department, its employee size grew by 12 times and calls increased by 10 times.



"Chief Black has become one of the most respected department heads in the city’s history, and has proved himself to be an invaluable employee and asset to the community as a result of his dedication and conscientious attitude toward all employees and citizens of the community," read a Council resolution honoring Black.



He has served a president of the Northeast Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, vice president of the Summit County Fire Chiefs Association, and was a trained heavy equipment rigging specialist and instructor for FEMA.



He also was involved as a rescue squad officer of Ohio Task Force 1 for FEMA’s urban search and rescue team, having responded to all major hurricane disasters throughout the country.



"Chief Black has continued to invest his time and efforts in training the upcoming men and women who will serve as the future generations of firefighters," Council’s resolution stated.



Council presented the gift of a glass encased miniature 1927 Seagraves fire truck to Black, and he was given a Macedonia FD helmet and a couple of other tokens of appreciation. Cake was served to the audience after the meeting.



"I’ve watched the growth of the fire department and city for many years," said Councilwoman Jan Tulley. "We had a volunteer fire department when I graduated from Nordonia High.



"Much of the success of the department can be attributed to Tim. He’s a hard worker, tenacious and cares about everyone. I sure couldn’t do what he does."



"I’m blown away with this recognition," said Black. "I am proud to have worked with department heads and city officials who care about this city. The guys I worked with also care; they made me look perfect."



Black left the crowd with a thought.



"When my dad turned 75 years old, he said he wanted to buy a farm," Black recalled. "I couldn’t believe he wanted to do that at his age, but dad told me, ‘Never plan on dying; plan on living.’"



Molnar previously told the News Leader that Black has provided "exemplary service" to the city for many years "and we appreciate everything he has done to keep the city safe.



"He is someone who brings all the people around him up. His knowledge has been invaluable, and he’s prepared those who work for him to handle the important work of the fire department."



Black told the News Leader he looks forward to spending more time with his two sons and daughter, and plans to enjoy riding his motorcycle and going camping.



In the only other action at the meeting, Council authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council for a $45,000 energized community grant, which will be used to light a ballfield at Longwood Park.



It also was announced that as soon as the specs are finalized, the city will go out for bids for 2019 road paving.



