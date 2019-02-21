NEW CONCORD — A group of six students represented Muskingum University at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey. Of the Muskingum attendees, three students were invited to compete for the Irene Ryan Scholarship.



Nominees Sydney Campbell of Oakdale, PA, Noah Janssen of Crawfordsville, IN and Gavin Newton of Janesville competed by presenting a monologue and a scene with a partner. Anna Dooley of Dresden was Muskingum’s alternate and performed as Campbell’s competition partner. Zack Devoll of Zanesville was Newton’s competition partner, and Nicholas McInturff of Akron was Janssen’s competition partner.



Students were nominated by KCACTF based on their performance in Muskingum University’s fall 2018 production of "Trap."



Regional KCACTF events are hosted annually in January and February to showcase the finest of each region's entered productions and offer a variety of activities, including workshops, symposia and regional-level award programs. More than 100 students in each region attend and compete for scholarships.



"It’s important for our students to experience conferences to expand their views on creating and working in theatre," said Cassie King, assistant professor of theatre at Muskingum. "Students are able to participate in workshops taught by experts in areas of theatre they never knew existed, and thus are introduced to a multitude of additional career paths, or a different way to succeed in their chosen path."



Muskingum University’s next production, presented by the Department of Theatre and Department of Music, will be "The Wedding Singer," from April 4 to April 7.



For more information about Muskingum University and its programs, visit muskingum.edu.