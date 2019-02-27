Shamrocks have first meeting



The Shady Valley Shamrocks 4-H Club met Feb. 19 at the New Concord United Methodist Church with advisers Niki Wolfe, Joy Lucas, Margaret Parrish and Brad Vasko in charge of the meeting.



Members discussed the calendar of events for the year, project ideas and community service projects. They also discussed their window decoration for Guernsey County 4-H Week, as well as 4-H Kick Off on Feb. 28.



They also participated in a "Get to Know Each Other" game.



Snacks were provided by the Ben Wolfe family.



The club will meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. New members are welcome. For information on the club, call 740-432-1435.