Yoga instructor Anne Laing from One Love Yoga at the Silk Mill in Kent will demonstrate basic yoga poses during a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St.



The demonstration is free and open to the public. Those attending should bring a mat if they have one. A limited number of mats will be available to borrow.



No registration required. For more information, contact the Adult Services Department at 330-673-4414.