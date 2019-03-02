Having just returned from the Eye Care International’s Eye Care Clinic in Juayua, El Salvador, there is so much to write about — but I’ll try to keep it short and do an in-depth story later.



Ruth Seton and I left the Akron airport after waiting while they spent more than an hour de-icing the plane. That usually presents a time challenge in Atlanta and, sure enough, we had 16 minutes to be on the plane to San Salvador. That being said, we made it and I was seated between two Salvadorans who reside in the states but were going back to El Salvador to vote in the hotly contested presidential race.



Both were strongly in favor of the new guy who was an independent. The talkative guy on my right was texting the whole trip and announced to everyone there had been an earthquake. Turned out it was in Mexico and only tremors were felt in El Salvador.



Ruth and I are part of two pre-screening teams that travel to small communities where we have been invited to test and screen people who might be surgical patients or need glasses. We also tested hundreds of students from nearby schools and each day distributed as many as 500 tickets.



The pre-screeners include Jack and Pat Burns, Kent; Darrell and Ann Holland, Lakewood; Sue Daniels, Lakewood; and Susan Bernish, who spent four years working in El Salvador and is now living in Streetsboro; Bob Means, Sharon, Pa.; Tad MacDonnell, our program coordinator from Vienna, Va.; Jose Colon, Little Rock, Ark.; and Brian Daniels, Roann, Ind.



We also have a driver and an interpreter.



We had a surprise member join our Eye Care Team this year during the clinic. Jon DuPre, news commentator from ABC affiliate in Salt Lake City, spent three days with us. He is a friend of Dr. Bert Ungricht, our surgical director, and did a three-part series. Hopefully, it will be picked up by our local stations.



So much to be said about our volunteers. Dr Bill Rudy of Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons was part of a three-generation volunteer group including his father, Ted Rudy of Columbus, and son, Ohlen Rudy of Massachusetts, who will be entering medical school in the fall.



The entire Juayua community came out to welcome us with open arms and helped us serve more than 4,900 patients in nine days. They are wonderful, caring people. We made a lot of new friends.



