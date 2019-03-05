Rob Wemhoff, a candidate for Kent City Council Ward 6, will hold a town meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. March 18 for all residents of the ward at Walls Elementary School, 900 Doramor St.



The informational meeting will focus on the Kent State University Master Plan and how it will affect the neighborhoods.



Kent Engineer Jim Bowling and Kent State University Architect Michael Bruder will make presentations and answer questions.



"This is an opportunity for voters to get information directly from the City and Kent State representatives who are knowledgeable on this very important subject," said Wemhoff.



Wemhoff is facing incumbent Tracy Wallach in the May 7 Democratic primary.



"I hope that residents will attend the town meeting and encourage those both new and well-established in the ward to join me for what I think will be a very educational and sharing of ideas event."