Here are some additional notes from the Twinsburg Township trustees’ Feb. 20 meeting:



• Township Manager Rob Kagler said he will have revisions to parking regulations and a donations policy ready for trustees to consider at the March 20 meeting.



• Buildings have been demolished and construction of new homes is scheduled to begin in July at Blue Jaye Farm on Liberty Road. He said the subdivision will consist of 22 or 23 lots.



• Relink Medical LLC is relocating from Aurora to a building on Enterprise Parkway. The firm reconditions and resells used medical equipment. He said another business has acquired a large building on Enterprise Parkway across from Township Hall, and plans to move about 200 workers there. He would not disclose the name of the business.



• More discussion about the lots that the township owns in the Twinsburg Heights neighborhood is planned at a special meeting March 6 at 6 p.m. at Township Hall.



• Trustees approved a request by Girl Scout Troop 90794 to use the Township Square on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sell Girl Scout cookies.

