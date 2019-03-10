Liberty Camp For Kids has many opportunities for teens and adults to get involved in the education of local youth in the founding of this country. Campers will cross the Delaware with George Washington, ride with Paul Revere, participate in the Boston Tea Party, run a Minutemen race, sign the Declaration of Independence, work in a real Native American village, and meet historical figures such as Betsy Ross, Ben Franklin, or Thomas Jefferson.



The weeklong camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 15 through 19 at the Portage County Historical Society at 6549 N. Chestnut St., in Ravenna. The camp presents students in first through sixth grade a first-hand experience of what it was like to live in colonial times during the Revolution.



Volunteers are needed for the event and range in ages from seventh through 12th grade for Teen Patriots and 18 and older for adults. Positions available include group or station leaders, re-enactors, costume designers, first aid personnel, set-up/take-down crews, and behind-the-scenes assistants. Volunteers are needed on all levels of involvement. Service hours for student participation are provided.



For descriptions of the opportunities available, visit the website at www.LibertyCampForKids.com.



For more information or to volunteer, contact directors Anne Kaczmarek or Nan Zawistowski at 440-227-1210, email LibertyCampForKids@att.net or visit the website at www.LibertyCampForKids.com.