Tech Try-It-Out, Tuesday, March 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Discover the world of 3D fun with Virtual Reality Glasses.



Story Time & More (family), Wednesday, March 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Knitting Club, Wednesday, March 20, 12:30-2 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



Apple IPad Basics, Wednesday, March 20, 2-3:30 p.m. Flick, swish, tap, and pinch don’t sound like techie talk but are necessary skills to enjoy the iPad. Become skilled at these and basic features including apps, the camera, and settings.



LEGO Club, Saturday, March 16, 2-3 p.m. Imagine, create, and build with LEGO® and/or DUPLO® bricks (provided).



Story Time & More (baby/toddler), Monday, March 18, 10:30-11 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills. Registration is required for all.



Knitting Club, Monday, March 18, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club, Tuesday, March 19, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a fun afternoon of games. The library will provide board games and cards for your enjoyment.



TeensCREATE, Tuesday, March 19, 3-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Story Time & More (preschool), Thursday, March 21, 11-11:45 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.