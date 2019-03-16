WOOSTER — It's just a small piece of equipment that fits behind the ear, but it can bring huge relief to people who want to get through opioid withdrawal.



The Bridge, according to OneEighty medical director Dr. Nicole Labor, uses acupressure to disrupt the signals that go to the brain that trigger withdrawal symptoms. The device, which is FDA approved, reduces symptoms — which can include runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, shakes, sweats and muscle pain — within 15 to 30 minutes.



And that relief lasts for up to five days, as the opiates leave the system. Thus, a person need not go into a treatment facility during that time. "This will allow them to transition into residential treatment, participate in outpatient treatment, stay at home with children or go to work during the period of withdrawal," Labor said.



And now, thanks to OneEighty and the Wayne County Community Foundation, the Bridge device is being offered free of charge to walk-in clients from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday at the agency's office at 104 Spink St.



The WCCF funded the agency's first 10 Bridges, which cost roughly $1,200 each. Of those, OneEighty has used seven. Two were being used at the time of publication, three were successfully used, one outcome is unknown and another client continues to use while on it.



Labor has ordered another five for Monday's walk-in clinic. The device is free and the placement of it can either be billed to insurance or would be eligible for payment through community funds.



"Our hope is that the clients that come in will engage with the treatment services as well," Labor said, "since that is what they will need to maintain recovery."



The Bridge does not work for withdrawal from any other substances and clients must be active in their withdrawal to use it.