Paige Elizabeth Sarnowski and Dr. David Arthur Broadbent were united in marriage in a wedding ceremony held Jan. 12, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa. The bride was escorted by her father.



The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Lisa Sarnowski of Pittsburgh. Arthur and Suzanne Broadbent of Ravenna are the parents of the groom.



The new Mrs. Broadbent is a 2008 graduate of Oakland Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 and earned her doctorate of pharmacy in 2016 at the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown. She is a pharmacy manager at CVS Health.



Her husband is a 2008 graduate of Ravenna High School and attended the BSMD program at Youngstown State University/NEOMED, graduating in 2016 with a doctorate of medicine. He is an anesthesiology resident at The Allegheny Health Network.



Following a honeymoon in Mexico, the couple are making their home in Pittsburgh.