It’s a little known ministry of the First United Methodist Church in Ravenna — a group of guys with the know-how to build ramps for the handicapped. They were recently asked to help with a ramp for a local man who could not get out of his house to get medical treatment.



Insurance problems and his poor health were an issue. I’m always amazed how many people help others in so many ways. In talking with Dave Stewart, the group has helped more than 15 families locally. Many are referrals from nurses at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna or the Veterans Administration.



Labor is donated and based on need. If possible, material is donated. Other members of this great team are Dave Robinson, Paul Kunar and Carl Schrickel.



———



The Ravenna community never falls short in supporting a good cause and the Ravenna Rotary Reverse Raffle fills the bill. The Ravenna Elks Club was full last Thursday with supporters ready to help this longstanding organization. It’s an event where you’re sure to see a lot of folks you know and have a wonderful time. Patti Hicks, Club President, tells me there were 185 who attended and the club made their goal to support scholarships for local students.



———



Elks officers served a great corned beef and cabbage dinner last Saturday night — but — the highlight of the evening was the "goldfish race."



Under the direction of Eric Courtney and Dr. Steve Dean — it was one heck of a fun time. Guests bid on the 20 goldfish and then helped them get to the finish line. It was close but the big winner was Margaret Courtney. If you’ve never attended one of these — don’t miss it next year. It also made a little money for the Elks Club to help with club projects.



———



OK — if I ever put my house up for sale, the advertisement would be "have the best neighbors ever." In the recent wind storm that hit our area one of my pine trees (40 foot) was blown over. First call I got was from my neighbor, Susie Mordew. She and her husband, Curt, volunteered to come help cut it up. Her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Gordon, volunteered to help also. Lucky for me (or them) my insurance has me covered. However, there’s a long line of people needing help so it still looks pretty sad.



———



